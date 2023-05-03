CPR Classical partners with The Spirituals Project Choir for “healing” concert

CPR Classical presents the Spirituals Project Choir's 25th anniversary concert May 13 at 7:30 p.m at the Newman Center at the University of Denver. CPR Classical is giving away tickets to this unique concert. Several CPR hosts, including Kabin Thomas, will be at the event and we hope to see you there! We are selecting three listeners to attend the concert — click below to enter our (almost!) daily sweepstakes for a pair of tickets to the concert! Enter each of the three drawings for more chances to win! View event details on our CPR Classical Calendar.

Contest #1 | Thursday, May 4 - all day, one winner selected

Contest #2 | Friday, May 5 - all day, one winner selected

Contest #3 | Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, one winner selected

Only one entry per day, per contest. All winners selected and notified on Monday, 5/8.

Full sweepstakes rules from Colorado Public Radio

University of Denver's Spiritual's Project

The Spirituals Project at DU's Lamont School of Music is a community-based initiative. It aims to preserve and revive the social justice, educational, and artistic teachings of "spirituals," songs that were composed and performed for the first time by enslaved Africans in America in the 18th and 19th centuries. Led by M. Roger Holland, II, the Spirituals Project consists of a core community choir of 55 people from various ethnic backgrounds and age groups. The choir includes members from the University of Denver as well as singers from a variety of communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area.

2023 is the 25th anniversary of the Spirituals Project and the Spirituals Project Choir. Preceding Saturday evening's concert is a multi-day academic conference centered around the theme of healing. "Healing is a counterpoint to violence, rupture, and stress—both sustained and sudden. In their earliest iterations, the spirituals responded to physical, spiritual, and cultural violence. And they have continued to do so. Healing (or a lack thereof) is thus a theme that emerges in many ways throughout the spirituals’ history and their contemporary practice. What did healing mean historically? What does it mean today? What is or was in need of healing? How do the spirituals and related traditions engage with healing? Is healing a useful concept today? What does the framework of healing invite us to examine more deeply? What does it cause us to ignore?" (from DU conference page)

More from CPR Classical: