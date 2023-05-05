Girls are cracking code and breaking stereotypes in this Denver high school’s AP computer science class

“I’d rather learn something that will help me in life later than just something boring,” adds Nguyen.

As girls, they weren’t alone in the class. Kabeya took the class last year and it was more than half girls. And for that, Abraham Lincoln High School won a national diversity award earlier this spring because girls made up a majority of Lincoln’s AP CSP class.

The southwest Denver school was one of only 14 schools in Colorado to receive the honor, and some of the others were technical or private schools. Just over 800 schools nationwide received that honor out of more than 6,000 offering the course.

Velasco tries to show girls they are capable and have the knowledge to do computer science.

“I try to break that stereotype or stigma about it and let them know that they have the skills to do it, or they can develop the skills if they don’t feel as confident.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News (Left to right) Junior Van ("Kendy") Nguyen, senior Gradi Kabeya and junior Hazel Ochoa (left to right) stand in front of a whiteboard in the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles classroom at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Many people still equate computer science with boys and men

Only one in five computer science degrees in the U.S. go to women. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $88,240 in 2019. However, women make up just a quarter of people in computing jobs. Some say the culture of the field with an abundance of male-oriented images of computer science excludes women. That didn’t stop Kabeya from enrolling.

“I think instead of discouraging me, it kind of motivated me,” she said.

She discovered computer science has a lot to do with creativity and practice.

“Intelligence has nothing to do with it because it's a skill that you learn and through practice you get better and better at it,” she said. “It's not because this one kid is better at math or good at physics. All the outside factors, it doesn't really have anything to do with this class. As long as you pay attention and you practice, you'll do well.”