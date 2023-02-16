Popping the hood on electrical vehicles, these high school students will be the next generation of auto mechanics and car designers

He explains the red, black, yellow and green wires — which are for grounding, which are for power.

“It all slowly starts to piece itself together when you work around it enough.”

Schimberg said this innovation center, which allows students to shadow industry partners, opened up possibilities for him. He’s said he sees 12th graders go to college and still have no idea what they want to do.

“I feel like people can come in here and before they go to college or they decide on trade school, they can decide if they want to do this for the rest of their life. This is a huge eye-opener rather than just learning about an experience through the classroom,” he said.

Schimberg also likes the opportunity to work at his own pace, unlike in a regular classroom. Students can switch pathways if they decide one is not the right fit. Some students will go straight into a well-paying job after graduating. Others will go to college. Schimberg wants to study mechanical engineering after he graduates and work in the automotive sector.

“I can use my knowledge of taking cars apart to know how to better design them,” he said.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Students gather to watch their instructor Brian Manley show the correct routing of the high-voltage cables from the high-voltage battery in front of the car to the drive motor at the rear of the car. Eighth-grade students outside tour the Cherry Creek Innovation Center.

Thousands of Colorado students prefer learning through doing.

But not every high school or district has the resources to give kids the skills so many want and are in such high demand by employers.

For Beau Martin regular high school classes were always hard, especially history and English. He struggled to retain what he read.

“I was always, like, in the class, the quiet someone who just didn't know what he was doing in class and came here, I found my friends and got to work.”

Not all students learn the same way. And Martin, as he puts on brake calipers, explained that learning hands-on through failure is what makes it stick.

“Mr. Manley’s a great teacher. He’ll let us fail and then try again. It’s through trial and error. That's how I prefer to learn. I feel like it's like once you get it after failing so many times it'll stick with you longer.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Students use books and schematics to help them assemble and disassemble an electric vehicle. Students can also gain industry certification at the Cherry Creek Innovation Center, which is part of the Cherry Creek School District.

Manley recalls after a project where students building cardboard hydraulic lifts out of syringes, a student turned to him and said, “’It makes sense to me the science that I learned about hydraulics and the principles of fluid transfer, Pasqual’s law.’”

“So those little ‘aha moments’, those little light bulb moments, they happen a lot around here,” Manley said. “Especially with science and physics. They get to see it, touch it, feel it, hear it, smell it. We smell that now with the chemistry of combustion with the engines we've been starting up. You can smell if it's running rich, you can feel what it does when you tune it a different way.”

Manley stands back and lets the kids work, struggle, learn, figure out problems on their own before he steps in.