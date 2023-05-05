Banks in other places are failing. Colorado bankers say don’t worry

Smaller banks, like those owned and operated in Colorado, take a totally different approach to their business that reflects how close they are to their customers.

“Community bankers are, their customers are, their neighbors,” said Michael Van Norstrand, executive director of the Independent Bankers of Colorado. “And so they see their customers at church. They see them in the grocery stores. The last thing they want to do is put their customer’s deposits at risk. Their business models really are dedicated to safety and soundness and thorough underwriting and robust risk management.”

Van Norstrand said there are 126 banks authorized to do business in Colorado, and about three-quarters of them are community banks. And he’s quick to dismiss any connection to today’s banking issues and the banking crisis that led to the Great Recession or Great Depression.

“No, not at all. And I think if you talk to the regulators there's general consensus that the banking system, as a whole, is really strong.”

Still, for banks that are publicly traded, it’s been a rough year for their stocks. In part, because short sellers this year are targeting some banks they think are vulnerable and have made nearly $7 billion betting against some regional banks, according to a source cited in The New York Times on Thursday.

At least one Colorado bank has felt the downturn in stock prices

National Bank Holdings Corporation, which is headquartered in Denver, does business in Colorado as Community Banks of Colorado.

NBHC’s stock price is down about 40 percent in the last six months, but in a conference call a couple of weeks ago, executives were confident in their business.

“We delivered record net income during the quarter,” said CEO Tim Laney on the call. “The loan portfolio, it performed extremely well during the quarter.”

The bank's executives said they have a diversified deposit base and aren’t exposed to some of the riskiest sectors of the economy.

“We believe it's prudent to be preparing for some kind of faults in the industry just given where the economy appears to be headed,” Laney added. “But I think we're well positioned for it.”

In a statement to CPR News, a bank spokesperson said: “Our strong capital, ample liquidity, and relationship-based banking model positions us to continue to serve our clients and communities in any economic environment. Our stock performance reflects that of most other regional banks.”

On Friday, the bank’s stock was up about 5 percent on strong hiring data — non-farm payrolls were up more than 250,000 jobs in April, suggesting a recession was not imminent.

The smaller private banks in Colorado, meanwhile, are not subject to the short selling of bank stocks, since they aren’t publicly traded. “My members don't have to worry about that,” Van Norstrand said.

Still, the industry is prepared to push back against any new regulations coming from Washington, especially on smaller community banks.

“I'm actually gonna be in Washington in a couple of weeks,” Van Norstrand said. “We're watching very closely what the knee-jerk reaction might be out of Washington. And we feel very, very strongly that it isn't and wasn't the community banks that caused this problem.”