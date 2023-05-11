Interview: Colorado ‘smart gun’ company wants to help prevent accidental shootings and suicides

As we think of the big picture of gun violence in our communities, what can't be solved by so-called smart guns?

The main areas that we do not see major impacts for smart guns is around violent crime. The number one source of firearms recovered at crime scenes is firearms stolen from cars, etc. And so we could help maybe slow that in a lot of ways, but I don't think that Biofire is going to have a significant impact on violent crime.

The first time we talked with you, the idea was that gun makers would build your fingerprint technology into their guns. Now instead, you are manufacturing the whole gun and selling your own handguns. Why the change?

Over the 10 years that I've been working on this, the number one concern that we've heard from our customers has been about reliability. Like, if I'm going to introduce this additional technology into my firearm, I need to trust that it's always going to be locked when my kid finds it. I also need to trust that it's always going to unlock, if I do need to use that firearm in some sort of home defense situation or something.



We found that a retrofit kit – some device or technology that is incorporated into a traditional firearm, or is an accessory – none of those were particularly reliable. And so we ended up building the entire firearm. That’s the only way that I found that we could build a product that was reliable enough that people could actually trust it with their life. Under the hood, it's a pretty sophisticated piece of engineering.

How did you test it?

One of the reasons we moved out here to Colorado was the engineering talent in the area. Biofire has pretty much exclusively hired aerospace and defense engineers. The kind of engineering principles and approach that goes into building a satellite or a defense system is exactly the same kind of approach that we needed to bring to this.



We had our product in testing for over two years. We brought customers in, we set up a bedroom, sort of, in our loading dock in our office in Broomfield. We turned all the lights out, gave them an unloaded firearm, and then we'd run them through simulated threat scenarios. And we used that to test a lot of the actual design of the product.

"Smart" guns have been in development for a long time, but haven’t caught on. What makes you think they’ll catch on now?

We are using technology that literally did not exist commercially two years ago. The 3D facial recognition technology that we're using is a very cutting-edge piece of technology that was really not reliable enough for consumer use until very, very recently. And so we certainly are benefiting from, I would say, billions of dollars of technology development in other industries, whether that's aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics.

What has motivated you to keep working on this for 10 years?

I actually started working on this right after the Aurora theater shooting. To be very explicit, I don't think our product would address the particular events that happened at Aurora, but as I started to dig in, I realized that the everyday drumbeat of hundreds of Americans who are losing their lives to firearms, suicides, and accidents, I think is something that is very challenging to address via any other method, like regulation. I don't really think – from a practical perspective – regulation is going to have very much impact on events that already nobody intends to have happened. Like, there's no gun owner I've ever talked to who wants their kid to find their gun.



And so, obviously, I was not the first person to think about the idea of a smart gun. James Bond has a smart gun, right? It's been science fiction forever. There have been challenges along the way, but through every hurdle, there's been a light at the end of the tunnel. And I think we sort of need to do this as part of addressing a uniquely American challenge.

What advice do you have for other young people who want to pursue an entrepreneurial dream?

The number one thing for me is iteration and fail fast. That's a bit cliche, but the vast majority of startups fail. I've been involved in some of the programs here at CU, and there are a lot of opportunities to get involved in entrepreneurship and learn a lot of the fundamentals around how to develop a good business plan, a good idea, and in particular, test those ideas. And so, if you're at college, entrepreneurship centers, things like that, or even if you're not – for me in high school, there were still a lot of resources. I was actually able to go to CU as a high school student and participate in some of their entrepreneurship courses, and so there's a lot of opportunities out there, and it's mostly free resources. I say definitely take advantage of that.