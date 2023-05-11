Reps. Joe Neguse and Ken Buck push for a ban on congressional stock trading

Politics makes strange bedfellows.

That was on stark display as a bipartisan group of 21 legislators — conservatives, moderates and progressives — came together Thursday to urge the House to pass a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

“Congress should be putting the needs of their constituents and the American people first, not their stock portfolios,” said Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse.

He, along with Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Matt Rosendale as well as Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Abigail Spanberger and others, wrote to the leaders of the House Administration Committee to urge them to mark up a bill that would ban congressional stock trading before the August recess.

Many of the lawmakers said it’s about trust. Members of Congress get briefings on numerous issues that could affect markets, they are also in a regulatory position where their actions can shape the fortunes of publicly traded companies.

“The American people think it's outrageous,” said Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger. who introduced the Trust in Congress Act with GOP Rep. Chip Roy. “This is about more than just stomping out impropriety. This is about stamping out even the perception of impropriety.”