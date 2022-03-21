Congress could ban stock trading by its members. Do Colorado’s lawmakers support that idea?

There’s momentum building in Congress to ban lawmakers from stock trading.

That’s surprised Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse. He’s been pushing this idea since 2020, and is one of the main sponsors of the Ban Conflicted Trading bill.

“During the early stages, when we first introduced this bill, it did not have much support,” Neguse recalled. He thinks the shift now is due in large part to the American public, who want to “see a more ethical, competent government. And that in turn has motivated more members in Congress to join the clarion call that we have offered to take this important step.”

The dean of the Colorado delegation, Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, is a co-sponsor on the bill, which would ban members and their senior staff from trading individual stocks, and prevent them from serving on corporate boards while in office.

“Members of Congress should be focused on helping the people they represent, not using their position to pad their own investment portfolio,” she said in a statement. “There’s no reason why any member of Congress, who has access to all sorts of classified information and the ability to advance legislation that could directly impact a particular market, should be trading or holding individual stocks.”

This is an issue that has united members across the political aisle. Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Cloud are also main sponsors of this bill. There are some investors who watch lawmakers’ trades because of the perception that they have information not available to the general public.

“I’m in favor of absolutely, positively banning trading in individual stocks,” said GOP Rep. Ken Buck. “I think there is not only a conflict of interest, but an appearance of a conflict of interest. And I think we need to make sure the American public knows that we are not acting for personal gain in this job.”

While he agrees members should not trade, he’s less comfortable with the part of the bill that applies the same restriction to senior office staff. He said he would consider having it apply to senior committee staff, though.

Neguse’s bill isn’t the only proposal being floated around the Hill right now. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow has signed onto the TRUST in Congress Act, which would ban not just members from trading individual stocks, but spouses and dependent children too. They’d have to put investments in a blind trust until 180 days after leaving office.

“The American people sent members to Washington to get work done — not line their pockets. Members of Congress should not be able to trade stocks while in office,” said Crow in a statement.

Agreement on the idea also extends to the Senate. A Bennet spokesperson said he “supports banning Members of Congress from trading stocks and is reviewing the various bills proposed by his colleagues in the House and Senate to do so.”

Colorado’s newest senator, John Hickenlooper also likes the idea. “We should prevent conflicts of interest and build on the disclosure and transparency already in place,” he said in a statement.

If any of these bills pass, it would require changes for some Colorado members

When it comes to which members of the Colorado delegation are currently trading stocks, it’s a mixed bag.

According to financial disclosure forms, Crow and DeGette have their money in mutual funds, Neguse has an IRA, and Buck has a trust and mutual funds. Bennet also has a trust, mutual funds and IRAs.

On the House side, the two members that have listed the most stock trades are Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn.