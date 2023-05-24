Gov. Jared Polis apologizes to family of Christian Glass for ‘unspeakable’ killing by law enforcement

Gov. Jared Polis publicly apologized to the parents of Christian Glass on Wednesday for the role state law enforcement agents played in the 22-year-old’s death last June.

In somber remarks from the State Capitol, which were streamed online, Polis called Glass’ death an “unspeakable loss and tragedy” and said that a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy shot him unnecessarily while responding to a 911 call Glass made the night of June 11.

“He was taken from us far too soon,” Polis said.

The governor’s comments came a day after Glass’ parents agreed to a historic $19 million settlement with law enforcement agencies involved in his death. Along with the money, a portion of which will go to the attorneys, several agencies involved have pledged a number of reforms and mental health training initiatives.

As he spoke Wednesday, Polis was flanked by Glass’ parents, Sally and Simon Glass, along with two pieces of Christian’s artwork. Glass was a talented artist, Polis said, and the state will install his work in the governor’s office.

“I know visitors from across the state will gain a glimpse of the special person that Christian was,” Polis said.