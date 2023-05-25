New York woman federally indicted after threats to Colorado LGBTQ businesses

A New York woman has been arrested and indicted after law enforcement says she made threatening calls to LGBTQ businesses in Colorado.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in Colorado says Sharon Robinson, 40, called-in threats to at least four LGBTQ businesses weeks after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. They say those calls included threats like “shoot your bar up” and “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q” as well as anti-LGBTQ slurs.

A federal grand jury made a special finding that said Robinson intentionally selected her victims based on actual or perceived sexual orientation, which could lead to a higher sentence if Robinson is found guilty.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Denver Police Department, and the Glendale Police are investigating the case.

Robinson appeared in a federal court in New York Wednesday. She was released on a $50,000 bond and will be prosecuted in Colorado. She is barred from traveling outside of New York City and Long Island except to Colorado for court.