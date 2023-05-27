The strange story of how Colorado is set to get ‘In God We Trust’ license plates

But the In God We Trust plate had taken on a life of its own. It became both a topic of philosophical debate — would issuing such plates be an unconstitutional endorsement of religion or a matter of free speech? — as well as a political bargaining chip in the heated negotiations over much bigger stuff in the House.

Baisley, who calls himself a constitutional conservative, had first introduced the bill last year — but Democrats allowed it to languish in a committee for months, causing it to run out of time. This year, Baisley tried a new strategy: He recruited a Democratic ally, Rep. Shannon Bird, a member of the influential Joint Budget Committee.

“She said she would not buy one for her car but she totally defends the First Amendment right of others to do so,” Baisley said.

By the end of April, the bill had passed the Senate and crossed over into the House — where Baisley heard surprising news. Originally, he had recruited Rep. Matthew Soper as his Republican cosponsor in that chamber. Soper is perceived as one of the more moderate members of the delegation.

But Baisley soon learned that House Republican leaders wanted Soper to let another GOP colleague take his place on the bill — Rep. Scott Bottoms.

Bottoms is a pastor and one of the furthest right members of the caucus. He is disliked by many Democrats because of his long speeches on topics like abortion, including one where he called Democrats ‘fascists.’

Baisley worried that having Bottoms on the bill would hurt its chances. But House Republican leadership told him it would be a good move: “They said, ‘Well, we're trying to give Rep. Bottoms a win because he’s been battling hard, and his [other] bills have all been killed.’”

Indeed, the four measures Bottoms originally sponsored this year — including ones to ban abortion and reduce the income tax rate — had all been defeated.

Rep. Mike Lynch, the minority leader, confirmed that part of the idea was to get the first-term lawmaker a victory on a conservative cause. “He hadn’t had [passed] a bill,” Lynch said.

Bottoms said he had been glad to accept the offer. “Of course, I immediately jumped on it,” he said. “I think God started our country, and we ratified it by acknowledging that our rights don't come from humans — they come from God.”

But the pastor worried, he said, that there would be a catch. “Was there any qualifiers on this?” Bottoms asked after he was offered a spot as prime sponsor. And, indeed, there was something of a string attached — Democrats had requested that Bottoms consider giving fewer lengthy speeches on the House floor, according to both Lynch and Bottoms.

Democratic Majority Leader Monica Duran declined to get into the specifics, but she said: “At the end of the day, there’s negotiations going on on the floor at all times, right?” she said. And sometimes, she said, those negotiations include a suggestion that someone stop filibustering.