Filibusters and Rule 14: Inside the delay tactics shaping what gets done in the Colorado legislature

Filibusters at the Colorado capitol have both similarities and differences compared to those cinematic examples. Here, the chance for a filibuster happens during the initial vote by the full chamber. At that stage, lawmakers are allowed to ‘debate’ a bill for as long as they can keep speaking. And while that debate is going on, no other work can get done on that side of the legislature, including votes on different bills or committee hearings.

Colorado rules do require that whatever lawmakers say must be, to some degree, connected to the bill being discussed, which means a member can’t go to the microphone and read a phone book or monologue about Star Wars movies.

But the goal is the same — to delay a piece of legislation, with the idea of either preventing a vote from occurring, effectively defeating it, or creating enough of a delay to gain leverage and win a few concessions on the policy before it may move forward.

While filibusters can seem like political theatrics, they can also impact how many bills pass, and what’s included in them.

And even when a filibuster doesn’t result in any tangible victory, it can be a way for lawmakers to register their anger, and to show their constituents that they’re fighting as hard as they can even though they know they’re not going to win.

What does it take to filibuster?

To answer this question, there might be no one better to ask than state Sen. Bob Gardner. The Colorado Springs Republican is in his 15th year at the legislature and is renowned inside the Capitol for his ability to talk on bills for a really, really, really long time.

Gardner said filibustering takes careful preparation to ensure that he can stay, at least nominally, on topic. He reads the bill in full and researches the varying policy points. He doesn’t prepare exact remarks ahead of time, but thinks through the points he can make.

“Some of it is then to raise questions in your own mind and ask a question about it outloud and say (to the chamber), ‘well, maybe you're wondering this about the bill?’” said Gardner. “And of course, mostly they're not wondering, they were just wondering when I might stop or if they'll get to go home for dinner.”

Gardner said in many ways, talking about policy for that length is a form of art, a skill he’s honed as a practicing attorney, and in the early part of his career when he taught law at the U.S Air Force Academy.