Colorado has had a good water year, but experts say it won’t lessen long-term drought conditions

As of the end of May, snowpack levels in the Arkansas River basin are at the normal level. Conditions were at 60 percent of normal during this same time last year. Elsewhere in the state, the Upper Rio Grande and the Colorado River basins show levels at 111 percent of normal and 140 percent of normal, respectively.

Brian Domonkos with the Colorado Snow Survey Program said those numbers bode well for the state's water supply, but they won't make a lasting dent in long-term drought conditions. He also cautioned that year-to-year comparisons can be subjective, as the calculations depend on where the snow has melted, and how fast.

"It's going to have to become more the norm to have these above normal snowpack and precipitation years for several years going forward to overcome a drought," he said. "And even still, the question still remains, 'will it help us get out of the drought?'"