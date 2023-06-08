Roger Hill, a fisherman from Colorado Springs, thinks the public should be able to wade on the bed of the Arkansas River as it passes private property because it's a state-controlled natural resource. But the Colorado Supreme Court said he doesn’t have the legal standing to make that case, only the state does.



Hill’s attorney, University of Colorado law professor Mark Squillance, said that forces his client and others to break the law to be able to take this claim to court.



“Because once you're arrested, you're allowed to defend yourself on the grounds that you have a legal right to be there,” he said.

Colorado law is narrow and problematic regarding riverbed access, according to Squillace.

Questions around that and the issue of public access to Colorado’s waterways go back decades. Resolution hinges on whether the state controls the riverbed, which is not clear according to the court.

This particular dispute began when the property owners along a stretch of the Arkansas River allegedly threw rocks at Hill when he waded past their property to fish. They said he was trespassing.