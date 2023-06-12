A lot is still unknown heading into high-stakes negotiations on the future of the Colorado River

Tribes have only been getting legal access to their water in recent years and decades. That puts them in a peculiar position: Just as states are talking about cutting back their usage because they have collectively been using more than the river provides in the age of climate change, tribes are trying to make use of their full legal allocations of water for the first time.

They have long been stifled from doing so because it’s taken decades to litigate how much each tribe can use; and because they have not been able to build the infrastructure to physically move all the water and put it to use.

The downriver states’ short-term agreement to use less water could make room for more substantial changes, but it’s far from guaranteed.

Negotiators from Arizona, Nevada and California are adamant the deal they worked out this spring to preserve adequate water in the river for the next few years will work. “We’ve managed the risk,” said Colby Pellegrino of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. They said that clears the way to think beyond the immediate crisis and consider bigger things like equity in the process that formally starts this week.

But the states have spent the past year tinkering with the existing rules about how much water each entity gets to use, and they were able to come up with an agreement only because 2023 has proved to be such a wet year, which bolstered water reserves in the basin. So the idea of substantially rewriting the rules — to account for much less water over the long term and much more tribal input — before they’d need to take effect in 2026 is a tall task.

Touton, the Bureau of Reclamation commissioner, predicts they will take it on without the benefit of more wet years.

“While the projected runoff this year continues to look promising, it's estimated that it's equal to more than the last three years combined. There are no guarantees that this is more than a one-off,” Touton said.