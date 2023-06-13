10 people shot in late-night celebration after Nuggets NBA Finals victory

Updated 4:21 a.m.

Ten people were shot just north of 20th and Market in downtown Denver – including the suspect – during a street celebration following the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals victory Monday night.

The shooting occurred sometime shortly after 12:30 a.m. on a city block that was flooded by thousands of people celebrating Denver's first NBA championship.

Three victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The six other victims and the suspect in custody sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Denver Police, the shooting began during an altercation between several people. It's unclear what caused the altercation.