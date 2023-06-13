10 people shot in late-night celebration after Nuggets NBA Finals victory
Updated 4:21 a.m.
Ten people were shot just north of 20th and Market in downtown Denver – including the suspect – during a street celebration following the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals victory Monday night.
The shooting occurred sometime shortly after 12:30 a.m. on a city block that was flooded by thousands of people celebrating Denver's first NBA championship.
Three victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The six other victims and the suspect in custody sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Denver Police, the shooting began during an altercation between several people. It's unclear what caused the altercation.
Thousands of people were on the streets after the NBA Game in Ball Arena between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami heat. Many fans shot off fireworks, danced in the street, played music and climbed light posts in what has become the usual post-championship celebration tradition in Denver, with the epicenter at 20th and Market near Coors Field. That included a heavy Denver Police presence – much like the heavy police presence at celebrations after the Stanley Cup Victory a year ago.
However, after midnight the jubilation began to shift towards tension. Skirmishes between fans began to break out as well as intense interactions between police and fans. DPD was slowly clearing the street before the shooting occurred.
Denver Police said another person was shot in a separate incident nearby at 15th and Tremont and a pedestrian was hit by a car that sped away from 4th and Broadway.
Police are investigating all the incidents.
This story will be updated.
