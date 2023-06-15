Summerfest Postcards 2023: explore Colorado’s summer music festivals through audio snapshots

It's the sights and sounds of Colorado's summer music festivals through one minute snapshots with CPR Classical's Summerfest Postcards. There are nearly 20 festivals across the state, from a small chamber music series in Denver, to a mountain festival so large it drives the summer economy of its host town. Learn about the festivals, the historic venues, or simply what it's like for musicians to play outside each summer. Summerfest Postcards are a unique look at Colorado's classical summer festivals.

Click on the links below to hear each postcard.

