Colorado just recorded its lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are now at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“With the current variants, COVID-19 is mostly an outpatient disease for most adults,” said Dr. Anuj Mehta, a pulmonary care physician at Denver Health, and member of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce.

But he said patients with weak immune systems and the elderly continue to be at risk and need to be vigilant about decreasing their risk.

As of Wednesday, June 14, there are 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That's the lowest number since the crisis began more than three years ago. And it's just a fraction of the peak of the 1,847 patients hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 1, 2020.

Almost exactly two years ago, when vaccines were available and working well, the spring saw a steady decline in cases. UC Berkeley's Dr. John Swartzberg then, “thought we might be talking about the end game of the pandemic.”