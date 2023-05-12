COVID emergency declarations have ended. Colorado health officials say they have the tools and the experience for what’s next

The COVID-19 public health emergency is over — that's according to announcements in Colorado and at the federal level.

But even as those emergency declarations wind down, Coloradans are still dying from the virus that health officials say has changed the way they do their jobs.

The expiration of the state and federal orders comes as COVID deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. are at their lowest point in three years. Those numbers have dropped sharply in Colorado too.

But the highly contagious virus is still spreading in the state. And experts worry the CDC will have less data to track the spread of the virus, and won’t be able to see the next big wave before it hits.

But, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, said a lot has been learned.