Boebert proposal to impeach Biden is getting pushback on both sides. Here’s why

Updated at 5:30 p.m.

In an about face, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said she would not bring her impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden to the House floor. Instead she said the resolution would be referred to the House Committee on Homeland Security, in addition to the Judiciary Committee.

The House is expected to vote on that Thursday.

Boebert framed the move as a win.

“We should have been working on impeachment since we took hold of the gavels in this Congress. And I didn’t see any progress in the committees,” she said. “It seems that nothing happens in Washington, D.C. without force.”

Just the day before, the hard right conservative signaled her intention to use a rare procedural tactic, known as a privileged motion, to force a vote. It would have bypassed the committee process and forced a floor vote on her two articles of impeachment against Biden over his handling of the southern border.

GOP leadership, however, was not on board.

Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that the move was “premature,” especially as both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee, which Boebert sits on, are still investigating Biden and his administration on a number of issues, including the border.

“I think just running something on the floor isn’t fair to the American public,” McCarthy said. He added, “We’re not going to use impeachment for political purposes. We’re going to follow our investigations.”

McCarthy said he worried this resolution would disturb or disrupt those ongoing efforts. At a meeting of Republican members Wednesday morning, he reportedly made these same arguments to the conference and urged them not to support Boebert’s motion.