Win tickets to see “The Rach 3”

CPR Classical Presents: The Rach 3! Rachmaninoff's formidable Piano Concerto #3 is center stage when Russian pianist Nicolai Lugansky and the Colorado Music Festival with Music Director Peter Oundjian conducting perform the concerto in an all-Rachmaninoff program on Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Auditorium.

What: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto #3 and Symphony #3

Featuring: Pianist Nicolai Lugansky

When: Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

