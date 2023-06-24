Win tickets to see “The Rach 3”
CPR Classical Presents: The Rach 3! Rachmaninoff's formidable Piano Concerto #3 is center stage when Russian pianist Nicolai Lugansky and the Colorado Music Festival with Music Director Peter Oundjian conducting perform the concerto in an all-Rachmaninoff program on Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Auditorium.
Enter to win tickets to what is promising to be an extraordinary evening celebrating Rachmaninoff's 150th birth anniversary!
CPR hosts will be at the concert. Stop by our table just outside Chautauqua Auditorium to say "hi" and grab a new CPR Classical bookmark!
- What: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto #3 and Symphony #3
- Featuring: Pianist Nicolai Lugansky
- When: Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Enter and see sweepstakes rules.
Hear music from Colorado's Summer Music Festivals every day!
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
Love Classical Music?
Stay in touch with our hosting team at CPR Classical and learn more about the classical events occurring in the community. Sign up here for our monthly newsletter.