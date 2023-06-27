How Rad Power Bikes won the biggest share of Denver’s e-bike rebates — at the frustration of some local shops

But it turns out Rad Power Bikes — itself a direct-to-consumer retailer— was the biggest beneficiary. City data show Rad Power collected 44 percent of all the individual vouchers and more than half the total rebate dollars, far more than any other local bike shop.

As other cities and states rush to replicate Denver’s success with e-bikes, the company’s role in the story shouldn’t be overlooked as one potential reason so many residents participated and why some shopowners feel the city didn’t stick with the spirit of its original program.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Aurora's Hardt Family Cyclery. June 16, 2023.

How Rad Power pulled ahead of other bike shops

The Seattle-based retailer built its reputation through online sales, but it qualified for the Denver rebates by opening a pop-up store outside Denver weeks after the rebates launched. It now has a permanent shop and service center on the city’s northside.

Kelsey Wickman, a Rad Power spokesperson, said the company accelerated its plans for a brick-and-mortar store to participate in the program, but Colorado was “always earmarked for a physical location.”

To explain its success in Denver’s program, Wickman said her company’s products struck the right balance between price and quality.

Rad Power Bikes doesn’t sell a bike for more than $2,500, which meant the discounts could have a far larger impact, especially for low-income residents who qualified for larger rebates in Denver. In some cases, those incentives could wipe out the cost of a Rad Power bike.

The company also offers cargo e-bikes built to carry groceries or passengers, which qualified for an additional incentive from the city.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Mackenzie Hardt helps Catherine Hayes with her bike inside his Aurora shop, Hardt Family Cyclery. June 16, 2023.

Why other local e-bike retailers are upset

That’s frustrated MacKenzie Hardt, who owns Hardt Family Cyclery in Aurora and sells high-end cargo bikes. He wishes the city had written its rules to exclude direct-to-consumer retailers like Rad Power.

“We obviously got a chunk of the money from the rebates, but we didn't get nearly enough. The city took a large portion of the rebates away from locally owned businesses,” Hardt said.

He’s further disillusioned by Colorado’s recently announced statewide e-bike rebates for low- and moderate-income residents. To provide bikes in rural areas, it will include brick-and-mortar stores as well as online sellers.