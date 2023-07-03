Shining lasers at airplanes is now even more illegal in Colorado

There are relatively few restrictions on laser sales in the U.S., and it’s “extremely easy” to get a laser that is thousands of times more powerful than your typical classroom aid, the BBC reported. Those juiced up lasers — including some available on Amazon — are powerful enough to burn paper and damage retinas. But even a low-power 5 mW pointer “can easily cause glare and distract pilots,” at lower altitudes, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations reported.

The number of laser strikes reported in Colorado has generally increased since 2010, reflecting a national trend. Most have happened around Denver International Airport, but more than 100 have also been reported in Colorado Springs, Longmont and Pueblo in the past 13 years. Scattered reports have also come from all corners of the state, from Akron to Kremmling.

Laser strikes don’t just affect commercial airliners, either. Lawmakers heard about cases where air ambulances and search-and-rescue helicopters were targeted. At a committee hearing, Kathleen Mayer, program director of Flight for Life Colorado, described a 2017 attack on one of the organization’s transport airplanes as it approached its home airport in Centennial. The pilot was temporarily blinded and a medical crew member was left with permanent vision loss.

“He learned that his vision had been permanently damaged by a burn to his retina that destroyed a full 30% of his vision,” Meyer said.

“Shortly after that, he left our program — long before he was ready to — because he was unable to see the ventilator settings or the monitor readings across the back of that airplane or the helicopter.”

Sen. Joann Ginal, a Democratic cosponsor, said she initially assumed incidents were usually “kids just fooling around.” But she learned that adults were behind most of the cases where a suspect could be identified.

“There’s just people who do it maliciously, or they think it’s a joke,” she said. Experts also say that some people may not realize the harm they’re doing, since lasers can appear to their users to reach only a short distance into the sky, even as they’re actually going much further.

The new law creates a Class 6 state felony, punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and 18 months imprisonment. Federal law allows five years imprisonment, and the Federal Aviation Administration has fined people up to $30,800 for repeat offenses.

“To me, misdemeanors are just a slap on the hand, and I don’t believe people take misdemeanors serious enough, and so I was really glad that we got this to be a class 6 felony,” Ginal said.