Base running and bipartisanship: Rookie Rep. Brittany Pettersen makes her debut on the Congressional Women’s Softball Team

It’s already hot and humid at 7:40 a.m. in D.C., as Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen rounds second base and runs towards third. It’s the last practice of the Members Team for the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, which takes place tonight.

She gets a “nice job” from one of the volunteer coaches, as she heads on towards home plate.

Pettersen said she grew up playing soccer — not softball — much to the chagrin of one of the team’s coaches, Ed Perlmutter, the man she replaced in office. Perlmutter was a die-hard member of the congressional baseball team before his retirement last year.

“He said he did a bad job asking me if I played softball before I was the candidate,” she said with a laugh. “But I told him I would absolutely play on the team and I would figure it out.”

Unlike the Congressional Baseball Game which pits Democrats against Republicans, the softball game lets a bipartisan group of politicians face off against the women of the Washington press corps (the Bad News Babes, a pithier team name than Members of Congress Team — and in the interest of full disclosure, while I do not play on the press team, I’ve been known to root for it).

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Rep. Brittany Pettersen at softball practice on July 12, 2023.

“I'm really here because it's about building those bipartisan relationships with women from both chambers,” Pettersen said. “Those are the critical relationships that you have moving forward to actually get things done for your community.”

Those relationship-building chances have come in unexpected ways during the last three months of practices, like when New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand gave her batting advice.

“A surreal moment was when I was learning how to hit the ball and her coaching me and telling me what I needed to be doing, where I need to put my weight. And then I knocked it out of the park,” Pettersen recalled.