Colorado Springs residents hope to find answers at upcoming community meeting following King Soopers closure due to asbestos finding last month

A community meeting Thursday afternoon in southeastern Colorado Springs will address the recent closure of a grocery store in the area and possible solutions to fill the gap for residents.

It's been nearly a month since a King Soopers grocery store on South Academy closed due to the discovery of asbestos. According to the state health department, the dangerous material had been found in the flooring in an area of the building. The state told the store it had to restrict access to the area.

King Soopers, in turn, decided to close the store for investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Jessica Duran/KRCC News The King Soopers grocery store located at 2910 S Academy Boulevard closed June 20, 2023, due to the discovery of asbestos.

There is no timeline given for its reopening. The property owner said it's the grocery store's responsibility to mitigate. A spokesperson for King Soopers could not be reached for comment.

“This is a real blow to have a grocery store just vanish in one day, without any notice of when things are going to move forward,” said Yolanda Avila, the councilwoman for District 4 in which the store is based.

The closure leaves the area with limited grocery options, according to Jessi Bustamante with Food to Power, an organization that focuses on building a more equitable food system in Colorado Springs.

“There isn’t enough access to food to really service the people that live there,” she said. “In southeastern Colorado Springs, there are only two or three grocery stores. For that population, there’s not a lot of ways to access fresh food.”