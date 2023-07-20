Why Coloradans aren’t so sure about a property tax cut

The online poll included about 660 likely voters. First, the respondents were asked to read the language that will appear on their ballots this November.

The measure was written by the Democratic legislature. Its text focuses on the idea that the measure will “reduce property taxes,” and “use a portion of the state surplus” to minimize the impact of the cut on schools and other districts.

That ballot language got the support of about 54 percent of respondents. Another 34 percent said no, and 12 percent were undecided, with a margin of error of about 4 percent.

But the survey then told the respondents more about different parts of the measure.

Most notably, Proposition HH will raise the state’s annual spending cap. After 10 years, the general fund could be up to $2.2 billion larger as a result of Prop. HH, with the extra money mostly going to schools to ensure their finances aren’t affected by the property tax cuts, and similar but more limited money for cities. The measure could also increase school spending, if the economy is strong.

The idea of raising the TABOR cap is popular among Democrats, the poll results suggest, with 65 percent saying it actually improved their opinion of Proposition HH. But Republicans despised the idea, with about 75 percent saying it turned them against the measure.