What the 10-year Colorado property tax proposal would mean for you

What would Prop. HH do to TABOR refunds?

When you lower property tax rates, that means less money for local governments, including schools. As part of this proposal, the state would make up some of the difference — covering about two-thirds of the bill’s effects on local governments and schools.

So, how would the state do that? With money that otherwise would otherwise be given back to taxpayers through TABOR refunds. The proposition allows the state to keep more of that money each year.

Here’s how different income groups would be affected over the initial few years.

Current household income tier Projected average refund reduction, tax years 2023 to 2025 Up to $50,000 $42 per year, a reduction of 11% $50,001 to $100,000 $55 per year, a reduction of 11% $101,000 to $157,000 $64 per year, a reduction of 11% $157,001 to $219,00 $76 per year, a reduction of 11% $219,001 to $279,000 $81 per year, a reduction of 11% $279,001 and up $131 per year, a reduction of 11%

Note: TABOR refund income tiers change every year; the income figures above are the tiers for tax year 2023. These figures are for individual refunds. Joint filers receive double refunds, and will thus see double the reduction.

Refund projections were only available through tax year 2025. That means it’s impossible to estimate the full effect Prop. HH could have over its decade-long duration.

And the impact on refunds could grow significantly in the future. The proposition would affect $167 million of refund money in its first year. But that number would grow to $359 million in its second year.

And by the end of a decade, the rising cap could allow the state to keep up to about $2.2 billion in revenues per year, assuming the economy continues to grow. That would be enough to significantly reduce refunds, compared to their size in recent years.

Under the proposition, extra money that is kept by the state government but isn’t needed for replacing property taxes would be directed to the State Education Fund. (The state's authority to retain the extra revenue would disappear if property tax relief is not continued past 2032.)

Conservatives have criticized this approach, with Republican Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer calling it a “shell game.” She asked on Tuesday: “Why do we have to say to voters, 'You’re not going to get property tax relief unless you give up your TABOR refund?’”

Democrats defended the change, saying that it would have a relatively small effect on refunds while helping to defuse much larger leaps in property taxes.

How would Prop. HH change property tax rates?

The measure has a few ways to slow the property tax increase over the next decade, starting with some smaller changes. It knocks $40,000 off the taxable value of residential properties, and it also lowers the assessment rate for most properties to 6.7 percent for tax years 2023 and 2024.

The change builds on earlier discounts that are already in effect this year. Current law makes a $15,000 deduction and sets the assessment rate at roughly 6.8 to 7 percent for residential properties in 2023 and 2024, but that’s set to rise to 7.15 percent with no valuation discount for future years.

And the measure could also offer further benefits to homeowners in the long term. It encourages cities to lower their local tax rates when tax bills are growing faster than inflation — although they will still have the power to collect more if they choose.

Altogether, the new proposal would reduce property tax collections by an estimated $263 million in tax year 2023, $788 million in tax year 2024, and by more than $900 million in tax year 2025.

Bigger impacts for primary residences and older homeowners.

Instead of treating all homes the same, the proposed state law would make a distinction between owner-occupied homes and those that are not the primary residences of their owners, a change from the current tax system.

Owner-occupied homes and multifamily buildings would get the lower assessment rate — 6.7 percent — and lower valuation base — the $40,000 discount — throughout the entire 10-year period of the law.

Meanwhile, people who keep single-family homes as rental properties or second homes would not get as big of a discount for tax years 2025 through 2032. They would pay an assessment rate of 7.1 percent and would not get a valuation discount for those years. That amounts to a savings of just a couple percent.

The bill would also expand the Senior Homestead Property Tax Exemption, which offers a discount for people 65 and older who have lived in their home for at least a decade. The exemption is being expanded from a maximum valuation discount of $100,000 to a maximum of $140,000. The same senior discount could also now be transferred to new homes, allowing someone to downsize without losing their tax benefit.

“We have long sought a permanent way to create portability [for the senior exemption],” said Sen. Chris Hansen, a sponsor of the bill.

Here’s how bills might look in tax year 2025:





Total 2025 taxes for a $500,000 property with 83 mills of taxes All residential property if law isn’t changed $2,967 Home with Senior Homestead Property Tax Exemption if Prop. HH passes $2,002 Owner-occupied home if Prop. HH passes $2,558 Multifamily property if Prop. HH passes $2,558 Non-owner occupied single-family home if Prop. HH passes $2,781

That kind of distinction between owner-occupied homes and other properties is new in Colorado, though not nationally. It means that homeowners would have to submit paperwork to their counties, saying whether or not they’re the primary resident of a property.

The idea has drawn objections from some real-estate interests and county officials.

“Every single property owner in the state must file an application seeking a primary residence designation,” said Brian Tanner, vice president of public policy for the Colorado Association of Realtors, at a committee hearing. “And you are asking assessors to now verify classification status of every property owner in the state.”

Hansen said the idea was to help people who are facing higher costs for their primary residence.

“The differentiation here is to really target the relief on the folks that we think need it the most, which is the owner-occupied units,” he said.

What about commercial properties and others?

Commercial properties, farmland and land used for renewable energy generation all get their own discounts on their bill. Because of the complex history of Colorado property tax law, these types of land are taxed at much higher rates than residential property. They would still be taxed at higher rates, but would get a discount of about 4 to 7 percent on their tax bills, depending on the year, compared to current law.