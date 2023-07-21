ASPEN LIVE: Mahler, Lise de la Salle, Sunday at 4pm
WATCH LIVE - the Aspen Music Festival Orchestra plays this Sunday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m. The Aspen Music Festival and School Virtual Stage concert will broadcast live from the Benedict Music Tent with James Conlon, conductor; Lise de la Salle, piano; Sasha Cook, mezzo-soprano; and Rodrick Dixon, tenor.
- MENDELSSOHN: Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor, op. 40
- MAHLER: Das Lied von der Erde
Read the program notes and see the program page for this event here.
Find the full CPR Summerfest schedule here.
