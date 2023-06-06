CPR Classical’s Summerfest 2023: Hear world-class music from Aspen, Vail and Boulder
Colorado is one of the top destinations for summer classical festivals in the world. Renowned musicians and audiences flock to the Centennial State for performances in gorgeous spaces. And CPR Classical brings the excitement to you! Turn the radio on and the volume up for concerts, festival history, upcoming events and, of course, unforgettable music! Summerfest 2023 on CPR Classical begins June 15 and runs through August 20.
Here’s what to listen for:
Summerfest Kick-off Concert with Joshua Bell
Listen for violinist Joshua Bell as he gives a sensitive yet energetic performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the next generation musicians of the National Reportory Orchestra. Recorded in front of a nearly sold out audience at the Newman Center, this was the NRO's first-ever concert in the Denver area and was a highlight of the 2022 summer music festival season. Jean Inaba hosts on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m.
Flight of Festivals Concert Series
Not able to get to all the summer music festivals you want to attend this summer? CPR Classical brings the concert experience to you! Tune in for the Flight of Festivals concert series to hear recordings from previous festival seasons. We’ll sample thrilling performances from internationally renowned ensembles and solo artists in a curated concert from the plethora of Colorado’s summer classical festivals.
Summerfest Concert #1
Tues., June 27, 6 p.m.
Wed., June 28, 9 a.m.
Fri., June 30, 2 p.m.
Sat., July 1, 5 p.m.
Sun., July 2, noon
Summerfest Concert #2
Mon., July 17, 6 p.m.
Wed., July 18, 9 a.m.
Fri., July 21, 2 p.m.
Sat., July 22, 5 p.m.
Sun., July 23, noon
Summerfest Concert #3
Tues., Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 16, 9 a.m.
Sat., Aug. 18, 5 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 20, noon
CPR Classical Presents: Rachmaninoff in America with the Colorado Music Festival
Join CPR Classical on-air hosts at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder on Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. to hear what is often referred to as the "Mt. Everest" of piano concertos - the Piano Concerto #3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Pianist Nicolai Lugansky tackles this fiendishly difficult piece with the Colorado Music Festival orchestra under the baton of conductor Peter Oundjian. The program celebrates Rachmaninoff's 150th birth anniversary by focusing on music he premiered in the United States.
Summerfest Postcards
Back for 2023, Summerfest Postcards bring you fascinating insights into some of Colorado’s best summer music festivals. Twice a day, hear the stories, sounds and history behind some of Colorado’s summer festivals. Explore an old barn nestled at the foot of the Flatirons, or learn about one of the country’s oldest opera companies that performs in an opera house built by miners. Summerfest Postcards illuminate the back stories of the festivals, making listening to music recorded at the festivals an even more enjoyable experience.
Summerfest Concert Calendar
Planning a getaway trip to the Colorado mountains or desert this summer? Add a little music to the mix! Hear violinist Hilary Hahn with the Philadelphia Orchestra before you hit the greens in Vail, watch a full production of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi in Steamboat Springs and plan your hike to Maroon Bells around violinist Gil Shaham performing at the Aspen Music Festival. Get a preview of upcoming concerts every day on CPR Classical, and check out our online concert calendar for details on can’t-miss concert details.
Summerfest Virtual Stage
New this year! Enjoy live concerts from the comfort of your home. Plan to watch two concerts from the Aspen Music Festival without ever having to leave home. Tune in on our Facebook page - CPR Classical on Facebook.
- July 2nd at 4 p.m. Conductor Robert Spano leads the Aspen Festival Orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov for Prokofiev's Piano Concerto #3 and Stravinsky's Rite of Spring.
- August 20th at 4 p.m. Watch the Aspen Music Festival season finale concert - Haydn's life affirming oratorio "The Creation." The choral ensemble Seraphic Fire joins the Aspen Festival Orchestra and soloists with Robert Spano conducting this inspiring finale to the Aspen 2023 season.
And just how amazing is the classical music during the summer in Colorado? Check out our comprehensive guide to 2023 summer classical music festivals.
