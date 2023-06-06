CPR Classical’s Summerfest 2023: Hear world-class music from Aspen, Vail and Boulder

Colorado is one of the top destinations for summer classical festivals in the world. Renowned musicians and audiences flock to the Centennial State for performances in gorgeous spaces. And CPR Classical brings the excitement to you! Turn the radio on and the volume up for concerts, festival history, upcoming events and, of course, unforgettable music! Summerfest 2023 on CPR Classical begins June 15 and runs through August 20.

Here’s what to listen for:

Phillip Knott Joshua Bell photographed by Phillip Knott.

Summerfest Kick-off Concert with Joshua Bell

Listen for violinist Joshua Bell as he gives a sensitive yet energetic performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the next generation musicians of the National Reportory Orchestra. Recorded in front of a nearly sold out audience at the Newman Center, this was the NRO's first-ever concert in the Denver area and was a highlight of the 2022 summer music festival season. Jean Inaba hosts on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

Flight of Festivals Concert Series

Not able to get to all the summer music festivals you want to attend this summer? CPR Classical brings the concert experience to you! Tune in for the Flight of Festivals concert series to hear recordings from previous festival seasons. We’ll sample thrilling performances from internationally renowned ensembles and solo artists in a curated concert from the plethora of Colorado’s summer classical festivals.