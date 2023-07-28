WATCH: Aspen’s Spano conducts Mahler’s Third Symphony, Sunday at 4 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Music Director Robert Spano conducts the Aspen Festival Orchestra, in collaboration with mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, the Colorado Children's Chorale and the AOTVA Treble Chorus for Gustav Mahler's longest symphony and his mighty ode to nature: Symphony No. 3. It's paired with John Cage's avant-garde piece 4'33".

CAGE: 4'33

MAHLER: Symphony No. 3

