As universal pre-k gets ready to launch, uncertainty remains for school districts and preschool providers

With the new school year just a couple of weeks away – and thousands of 4-year-olds taking part in universal preschool – there are still frayed nerves among some school districts and private child care providers.

While thousands of families are happy to receive 15 hours a week of free education for their young child, behind the scenes a provider described it as a “debacle.”

“There's just a big hesitancy to trust right now because there's been a lot of broken pieces along the way,” said Dawn Alexander, executive director of the Early Childhood Education Association of Colorado which represents providers.

A new approach to reimbursing private providers, a year of continually shifting rules, and a lack of knowledge about who and how many children will be showing up to school districts has CASE, the Colorado Association of School Executives, a major education organization, considering legal action.

School districts want access to state’s matching system

CASE might use the courts to gain the ability to make assignments to schools. It will wait until Aug. 2 to see if the data sent by the state is adequate or whether they will continue to push for full access.

For the past 35 years, school districts have had control over how preschool works. UPK dramatically shifted that system, and it’s leaving them frustrated.

They are concerned that hundreds — or thousands — of preschoolers they’d typically expect to see enrolling aren’t doing so.

For decades, families went to their school districts to sign up for preschool. Districts walked them through the process and that was it. Now, through UPK, families sign through the state’s online platform called BridgeCare. If they’re matched to the district, families must then also enroll through the district.

School district leaders say there are families listed in BridgeCare as matched to the school district, but they’re not showing up on the school districts lists or haven’t been assigned a school. In one case, BridgeCare assigned 14 boys and 2 girls to a classroom. If school leaders had more control over matching, that wouldn’t happen, said Bret Miles, executive director of the CASE.

The biggest problem is the lists arrive in bunches over time and aren’t up to date, according to school district leaders. At this week’s conference of school superintendents, a session on UPK was standing room only with plenty of frustrated school leaders.

“I've heard on several occasions this week that they think it's 50 percent (of students) of what they would expect to have coming in,” said Miles. “So, they need to be able to see in that BridgeCare system to find out where these families are that we're expecting to be here and why aren't they showing up on our list just yet?”

Denver Public Schools sent out an alert to families reminding them to complete an application before their child’s first day of school. The UPK application is online only, and some families don’t have internet. The district advised families to use a local library or a DPS community hub.