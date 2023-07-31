WATCH & LISTEN: A live CPR Summerfest double feature with Robert Spano, Gil Shaham and the Aspen Music Festival Conducting Academy

CPR Summerfest LIVE from Aspen ~ Wednesday, August 9, 2023, catch two live performances from the Aspen Music Festival and School in the comfort of your home, online and on the radio.

WATCH, 5 p.m. on August 9 from the Tent in Aspen, tomorrow's maestros lead the AMFS Conducting Academy Orchestra under the guidance of AMFS Music Director Robert Spano. Experience Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Stephen Stucky’s “Rhapsodies” and one of Bela Bartok’s last works, “Concerto for Orchestra" live from the AMFS's beautiful Tent at 8,ooo feet high.

Bookmark this page to come back to CPRClassical.org and watch with high res video and audio from the AMFS Virtual Stage.

Program:

STUCKY: Rhapsodies

BARTÓK: Concerto for Orchestra, BB 123

Then LISTEN, 7:30 p.m., August 9 to a live radio broadcast from Aspen on CPR Classical. Find your local radio frequency here or click on "Listen Live", then CPR Classical from the menu at the top of this page. After a short dinner break (!), Robert Spano walks a few feet across the idyllic creek that separates the Tent and Harris Concert Hall to play piano with superstar violinist Gil Shaham. This intimate recital is a one-time only CPR Summerfest broadcast including Bach, Brahms and a world premiere by American composer Jonathan Leshnoff.

Program:

J. S. BACH: Violin Sonata in F minor, BWV 1018

JONATHAN LESHNOFF: Violin Sonata (World Premiere)

BRAHMS: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, op. 108

Find the Aspen Music Festival summer calendar here, and the calendar of classical performances from all across Colorado on the CPR Classical Concert Calendar.