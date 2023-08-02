Xcel Energy’s latest climate plan sparks a heated fight over heat pumps

As Colorado races to cut its climate impact, environmental groups have united around all-electric heat pumps as the best replacement for natural gas furnaces.

Now it’s clear one major player isn’t entirely on board: Xcel Energy.

Colorado’s largest utility submitted a proposal Tuesday to slash the climate footprint of its natural gas system, which currently delivers methane-based fuel to 1.5 million customers across the state. The plan lays out strategies to comply with a first-in-the-nation law requiring gas utilities to cut climate-warming emissions 22 percent below 2015 levels by 2030.

At issue are the best methods to meet the goals. In the new plan filed with the state’s Public Utilities Commission, Xcel Energy calls for a multipronged approach with heat pumps playing a limited role. The company warns relying solely on electrification — the process of swapping gas for electric appliances — would be far more expensive and potentially overwhelm the electrical grid.

Meanwhile, climate advocates have come to the exact opposite conclusion.

A recent report from a coalition of environmental groups — Western Resource Advocates, the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project and the Natural Resource Defense Council — found a strategy built on incentives for electrification and energy efficiency projects would be the most cost-effective pathway for Xcel Energy to meet the 2030 target.