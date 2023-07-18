Xcel Energy wants to mix hydrogen into the natural gas system. It’s starting with this neighborhood.

To encourage the shift, climate-minded communities like New York City and Crested Butte have banned natural gas in new construction. A rush of state and federal laws like the Inflation Reduction Act — a climate and health care law signed by President Biden last year — has set aside generous incentives to encourage homeowners to move away from natural gas.

Jeff Lyng, a vice president for energy and sustainability for Xcel Energy, said the company considers electrification as one important strategy, but it fears moving too quickly could overwhelm the power grid.

“As grid planners, we have to think about a portfolio of different solutions,” Lyng said. “It’s really a far too risky a bet to put all of our technology eggs in one basket,”

Hydrogen is one important alternative for Xcel, Lyng said. By mixing it into the existing natural gas network, the company could cut emissions and preserve a system capable of delivering large amounts of energy on cold days. He added other hydrogen blending efforts in Hawaii, Minneapolis and Toronto have proven the strategy is safe and effective.

The utility's interest in hydrogen isn't limited to a single neighborhood either. Xcel Energy recently hired Worley, a private engineering and consulting firm, to assess if the strategy could work across its entire natural gas network and highlight any necessary upgrades.

In addition, Xcel Energy has a detailed plan to make hydrogen from renewable energy on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. The proposal is central to a multi-state bid — led by Colorado — to build a “hydrogen hub” in the Rocky Mountain West. The U.S. Department of Energy has set aside $7 billion for a number of hubs across the country through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to the application, the company would use its future hydrogen resources to fuel existing gas power plants and “supply hydrogen blends to customers in Colorado.”

Sam Brasch/CPR News Xcel Energy plans to build a hydrogen storage at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Hayesmount Road outside Hudson, Colo.

Opponents fear an ulterior motive

Environmental and utility consumer advocates fear hydrogen blending isn’t a really novel climate strategy. It’s an attempt to preserve the business model of natural gas utilities.

As a regulated monopoly, Xcel Energy can only recover a profit from customers through infrastructure investments. That’s why a plan built around retrofitting and building pipelines could extend the lifespan of the natural gas system — and provide a new avenue for shareholder profits.

“Unfortunately, prolonging natural gas is actually really bad for the climate, and doing it with hydrogen is bad for people’s health and quite dangerous at higher blends,” said Andy Krasner, a climate and health program manager for Physicians for Social Responsibility, a public health advocacy group.

Krasner detailed those arguments in a report published last year. Besides locking in continued natural gas emissions, she noted one recent California study found higher hydrogen blends — above 5 percent — can embrittle steel pipes and cause appliance malfunctions. Other research suggests hydrogen blending leads to greater nitrogen oxide emissions, an indoor pollutant known to exacerbate childhood asthma.

In Box Elder Creek Ranch, Xcel Energy plans to start with a two percent hydrogen blend later this December, then work up to a 10 percent blend over the next two years.

In response to safety concerns, Lyng said Xcel Energy will monitor for any leaks. He added Box Elder Creek Ranch was selected, in part, because its gas network is relatively new and built from polyethylene pipes, which can handle higher hydrogen blends without damage.