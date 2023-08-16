911 call from Aurora ICE detention center reveals disorganized response to medical emergencies

The seven-minute 911 call begins with the Aurora dispatcher asking a simple question: What’s the address of the emergency?

A detention officer for GEO Group’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center then spends a minute trying to give a correct response.

“11901 N. Oakland St., ICE Processing Center,” the guard states.

After a few seconds of silence, the 911 dispatcher states there’s a problem.

“Can you give me the address one more time? It’s not populating correctly,” the dispatcher says.

The GEO Group officer then shares a different series of numbers, along with a different street name. Then, he pauses and shouts to a colleague, “What’s the street?” multiple times.

The exchange is one of several moments of confusion during the 911 call in October 2022. The GEO officer made the call after Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza, a Nicaraguan asylum seeker, collapsed in his dorm area that morning.

Courtesy of Calero-Mendoza's family. Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza injured his right big toe while playing soccer inside the ICE detention center in Aurora last summer. He likely died of the injury weeks later, according to a new autopsy.

Medical records show the 39-year-old suffered a pulmonary embolism from an untreated blood clot in his leg. He later died at a nearby hospital, making him one of several detainees who died while in ICE custody in Aurora in recent years.

Calero-Mendoza’s death has enraged activists and Colorado’s congressional delegation, who have called for more transparency from ICE and GEO Group, one of its contractors. The agency’s Aurora facility houses a population of hundreds of migrants awaiting immigration proceedings.

A recording of the October 911 call was first obtained by NPR and shared with CPR News. NPR also obtained more than 1,500 pages of detention facility inspection reports from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties as part of a broader investigation into private detention conditions.

In a statement, GEO Group declined to answer specific questions about the 911 call. A spokesperson said the company offers its condolences to Calero-Mendoza’s family.

“We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of all those in our custody and care,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for ICE’s Denver Field Office did not respond to a request for comment. Contract facilities are required to provide prompt emergency medical care to inmates, per the agency’s detention standards.

The 911 call recording does not identify the GEO Group officer or include details about Calero-Mendoza’s medical care leading up to his collapse. While in detention, he sought medical attention at least three times for pain from a soccer-related foot injury, according to his autopsy and a preliminary death review ICE released last fall.

Timeline of a confusing 911 call

More than one minute into the 911 call, the GEO guard delivers the number of the street as “30th,” but still doesn’t know whether it’s avenue or street. He takes several more seconds to look up whether it’s 30th Avenue or 30th Street – never providing the full correct address listed on ICE’s website to the dispatcher.

At 90 seconds into the call, the dispatcher asks the GEO officer, “What’s going on exactly?”

“They have a code blue, it’s medical,” the officer says.

“What specifically is going on?” the dispatcher asks.

“I'm on patrol, so I don’t know,” the officer says.