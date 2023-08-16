Mudslide in Glenwood Canyon closes I-70

Updated: CDOT reopened I-70 at about 8:52 p.m.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, a mudslide closed down traffic in both directions on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. It was the first such closure due to mudslides since 2021.

The closure occurred on mile marker 120.6, an area that has suffered from mudslides before. A Flash Flood watch was in effect at the time of the slide.

Officials originally anticipated reopening the interstate at around 8 p.m.

CDOT's Elise Thatcher warned reopening is always dependent on the weather, but credited proper planning for a quick cleanup to the spill.

"We planned ahead with having equipment nearby that could quickly clear mudslides," Thatcher said. "We did have crews already in the canyon because of the Flash Flood watch that went into place a little before 5 o'clock."

Courtesy of CDOT The aftermath of debris flows around I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Friday, July 23, 2021.

There were no injuries or accidents, according to CDOT. The Flash Flood watch is expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.

The recreation path and rest areas in Glenwood Canyon were also closed due to the Flash Flood watch. They will continue to be closed overnight due to weather conditions.