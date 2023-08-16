WATCH: Robert Spano, Seraphic Fire in Haydn’s ‘The Creation,’ the finale to Aspen Music Festival’s 2023 season

Join us for an Aspen livestream from the Benedict Music Tent on CPR Classical this Sunday! Celebrate the conclusion of Aspen’s 2023 season and CPR Classical’s Summerfest with Haydn’s “The Creation.” A performance of Handel’s “Messiah” in Westminster Abbey in the 1790s inspired Haydn to write something just as impactful. Experience the Biblical story of the creation of the earth and Adam and Eve living together in happiness as one of Haydn’s masterpieces brings this summer to a close in Aspen.

Watch Seraphic Fire and the Seraphic Fire Professional Choral Institute end the Aspen Music Festival season with optimism and inspiration live on the CPR Classical website Sunday, August 20, at 4 p.m.