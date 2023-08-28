What’s making that noise? Chasing down the insect sounds of summer

When you stop and listen, Colorado is the stage for an insect cacophony this time of year.

Crickets sing in the grasses, and the trees are full of shrilling cicadas and the scree-scree-scree calls of katydids.

Those are sounds most people can identify. But what about the less obvious chirps and clicks?

That question has been on Ann Garfinkel’s mind this summer as she’s taken her daily walks through an open space near the Highline Canal south of Denver. This spring, as the epic mud finally began to dry, she heard something new in the trees — at least, new to her.

“We could hear a little ‘click’ in the trees. And at first I thought it was a bird, and eventually realized it was some kind of bug,” said Garfinkel. (“We” in this case includes Garfinkel’s Irish Doodle, Reilly, who was more interested in pogo-ing after rabbits than investigating clicking insects.)

Megan Verlee/CPR News Ann Garfinkel hikes the same trails south of Denver nearly every day with her dog, Reilly, and has been wondering about a mysterious insect she's been hearing on her walks, June 29, 2023.

Garfinkel wanted to know what she was hearing: Was it a native insect she had never noticed before, or some invasive interloper she should worry about? She wrote to CPR’s Colorado Wonders to see if we could help her learn more.

But it quickly became clear that like any good whodunnit, there are plenty of suspects for that mysterious click in the woods.