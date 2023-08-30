ICE records reveal more information about 2017, 2022 deaths inside Aurora detention facility

Here are some key takeaways from NPR's investigation:

1. Inadequate medical care posed the most serious problem in ICE detention.

Inspectors for the Department of Homeland Security found that ICE detainees were subjected to racist abuse, filthy cells, unjustified use of force and unsafe conditions across the country. The most serious — and sometimes deadly — problems identified by inspectors, however, relate to medical care.

At the Calhoun County Jail in Michigan, for example, a man was sent into a jail's general population unit with an open wound from surgery, no bandages and no follow-up medical appointment scheduled, even though he still had surgical drains in place. "The detainee never received even the most basic care for his wound," the inspector wrote.

At the Folkston ICE Processing Center in Georgia, an inspector found that a nurse ignored an ICE detainee who urgently asked for an inhaler to treat his asthma. The nurse put a note in the medical record that "he was seen in sick call," even though he was never examined by the medical staff. According to the inspector, "the documentation by the nurse bordered on falsification and the failure to see a patient urgently requesting medical attention regarding treatment with an inhaler was negligent."

And at the Aurora ICE Processing Center in Colorado, a 64-year-old man named Kamyar Samimi was cut off from methadone, which he had been prescribed for decades to manage opioid use disorder. Samimi experienced severe withdrawal symptoms and his health rapidly deteriorated, but ICE records show that the facility's physician never examined him, nurses skipped multiple medical checks and the facility staff used a withdrawal protocol for alcohol - not opioids. Samimi ultimately died after roughly two weeks in custody.

"The complete lack of medical leadership, supervision and care that this detainee was exposed to is simply astonishing and stands out as one of the most egregious failures to provide optimal care in my experience," the medical expert wrote.

That inspector found that the Samimi case was part of a pattern of inadequate medical care at the Aurora facility. In another instance, the inspector found that a detainee was diagnosed with HIV but was never told about the diagnosis.

2. The Biden administration has not fulfilled a campaign promise to "end for-profit detention centers."

President Biden pledged during his campaign to "end" the use of for-profit detention centers, but advocates and lawyers for immigrants have criticized his administration for breaking that promise. The number of people in ICE detention has nearly doubled since Biden's inauguration, and most of them are in facilities run by for-profit companies.

In one instance, a prison that closed following a Biden administration order to phase out privately run Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities was essentially converted into a privately run ICE detention center. ICE is also fighting New Jersey's effort to close a for-profit detention center in the state — an ICE official said in a court filing that closing the facility would be "catastrophic."

An ACLU analysis found that as of July 2023 nearly 91 percent of ICE detainees were being held in privately run detention facilities.

At a White House press briefing, NPR's Asma Khalid asked about the Biden administration's failure to fulfill this campaign promise. "I think the President is still committed to that — to ... what he laid out during his campaign," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden continues to support moving away from the use of private detention facilities in the immigration detention system," a White House spokesperson added in a statement. "We could be making a lot more progress if Congress would give us the necessary funds and reforms that we've been asking for since day one."

Rep. Crow expressed disappointment that "we haven't been able to get the traction that we want" in that effort, and that the Biden administration has not taken action to end for-profit ICE detention.

"I think they're concerned that they won't have the capacity to meet the demand and the overflow at the border," said Crow. "And I kind of understand that concern. But that's why we're willing to work with them to try to figure out other solutions."

3. A 911 call obtained by NPR revealed gaps in communication during a fatal medical emergency.

In 2022, detainee Melvin Ariel Calero-Mendoza of Nicaragua died at the Aurora ICE Processing Center. According to ICE records, Calero-Mendoza had been complaining for weeks about pain and swelling in his leg. He began having trouble breathing and collapsed in ICE detention, before ultimately dying of a pulmonary embolism.

NPR obtained a copy of the 911 call made from the Aurora ICE Processing Center during Calero-Mendoza's medical emergency, and it reveals a series of delays and gaps in communication.

The detention officer who called 911 gave the dispatcher the wrong address for the facility where he worked; he placed the dispatcher on hold when asked how paramedics could access the building and he did not know any of the specifics of the medical emergency. He also wrongly stated that Calero-Mendoza was in his "late 20s" when he was, in fact, 39 years old.