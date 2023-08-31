Colorado lawmakers grill agency’s proposed rules governing the state’s towing companies

Authors of a comprehensive law overhauling the state’s towing industry asked a judge on Thursday to delay adoption of new rules that would govern how companies can take residents’ vehicles from private properties.

The blowback came during a hearing Thursday at the state’s Public Utilities Commission, which regulates tow companies in Colorado. The agency has spent the past several months working to incorporate the state’s new Towing Bill of Rights into the way it issues fines and citations against operators.

Democratic lawmakers said several proposed amendments went against their bill’s original intent and – if passed – would harm consumers.

“The commission’s attempt to create flexibility undermines our law,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales, who spoke during the hearing.