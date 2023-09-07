In an email announcement sent to members of Colorado Springs City Council, CSU called the agreement tremendous for both customers and citizens impacted by Concrete Couch’s programs. City council members also serve as the governing board for Colorado Springs Utilities, though the agency and not its board ultimately made the decision.

"As a community-owned utility, we greatly appreciate Concrete Couch and other nonprofits that serve our city. Colorado Springs Utilities employees have partnered with Concrete Couch in the past, and we have first-hand exposure to their mission and the difference they make in so many citizens’ lives," the email said.

City Councillor and CSU board member Nancy Henjum helped moderate discussions between both groups. She said she was thrilled not only that a solution was reached, but also about the increased visibility for Concrete Coyote Community Park.

"They are providing, essentially for free, really profound services that support our broader community that people need to be aware of and find ways to support," Henjum said.

Wood credits the change to civic engagement. He said CSU and city council received an influx of letters, emails, and phone calls from people concerned about the park.

"This is a really big deal because we can continue to do the good work that we've done and we won't have to be concerned with modifying our programming," Wood said. "The way we look at it, concrete Coyote Community Park is just going to get better and better."

A grand opening for Concrete Coyote Community Park is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.