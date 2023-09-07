City of Colorado Springs sued over approval of project designed to serve youth experiencing homelessness

The proposed Launchpad Apartments complex for youth experiencing homelessness is at the center of a lawsuit filed against the city of Colorado Springs.

Two local organizations, Westside Watch and Integrity Matters, and a Colorado Springs resident filed the suit this week. The plaintiffs allege the city council failed to adhere to restrictions on size and density. The lawsuit also claims the council didn’t properly assess geological risks at the site for the proposed project on the west side of the city.

City council voted 6-3 in August to reject an appeal against the approval of the development.

The PLACE, an advocacy group that focuses on youth homelessness, would operate the 50-unit Launchpad Apartment complex and plans to break ground later this year. They expect to have people aged 18-24 moving in by 2024.

The lawsuit is the second in as many weeks targeting the city's approval of proposed residential developments. The Creekwalk Apartments planned near South Nevada Avenue have raised concerns from residents about how it could affect emergency evacuations.

