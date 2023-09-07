Thinking of swapping your lawn for a water-saving garden? This nonprofit has a ‘plant-by-numbers’ service to help

More Coloradans are ditching their lawns

That’s something homeowners along the Front Range are doing at a record pace, according to Resource Central, a conservation nonprofit based in Boulder. More than 10,000 Colorado households transitioned all or part of a grass lawn this year.

Many people want to conserve water as it becomes more precious throughout the West. Some are alarmed by the increases in their water bills.

Courtesy of Jessie Myers Jessie and Robbie Myers planted their garden themselves with a “Garden in a Box” kit from Resource Central.

“On top of that, I think people are just frankly sick and tired of mowing the lawn,” said Neal Lurie, president of Resource Central, in an interview with Colorado Matters.

Several years ago, the nonprofit conducted a survey to ask homeowners what was stopping them from replacing their water-guzzling yards. The answer was clear.

“It's a pain in the butt to remove grass yourself,” Lurie said.

So, the nonprofit started its own lawn removal service.

“We'll actually go in with the sod cutter, remove the grass, haul it away, compost it, and give people a blank canvas for starting all over,” he said.

And September is a great time to pull out a lawn and plant water-efficient perennials.

“The warm soil really helps stimulate root growth. There's less transplant shock. The plants get a great start and they have a bigger debut in the springtime,” Lurie said.

To fill that blank space, Resource Central offers a ready-made package of waterwise plants and flowers like columbines and penstemons, called a “Garden in a Box.” It comes with a professionally designed plan to follow, a kind of “plant by numbers.”