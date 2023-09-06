In water-strapped Aurora, a laundromat owner tried conservation. His customers revolted

Long before Yemane Habtezgi moved to Aurora — a city that has long struggled to secure enough water for its steadily growing population — he knew the value of water.

Habtezgi grew up in Eritrea, in the capital city of Asmara. He had running water, but he saw people in villages in the East African nation who frequently had to carry water several miles.

“They carry the water or they use donkeys to bring water to their homes from the river,” Habtezgi said.

Habtezgi moved to the Denver area around 2000, and in 2010, he bought a defunct laundromat on Colfax Avenue in Aurora so he could be his own boss and have the flexibility to take care of his children. He opened Laundry on the Fax and started renovating the building according to his values of water and energy conservation.

“If I can save water, I save life,” he said.