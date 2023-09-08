Kroger and Albertsons agree to sell more than 50 stores in Colorado as part of merger plan

Albertsons and Kroger have reached a deal to sell hundreds of stores, including more than 50 in Colorado, to a New Hampshire-based wholesaler.

The sale moves the supermarket giants a step closer to completing a $25 billion merger.

The companies, which own King Soopers and Safeway in Colorado, are offloading 413 stores across the U.S. to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The deal ensures that no stores will close as a result of the merger, no frontline jobs will be lost, and all current collective bargaining agreements will be upheld, according to a joint statement from Albertsons and Kroger.