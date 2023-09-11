How do you know a 14er is really 14,000 feet above sea level?

Survey markers and measuring elevation

Van Westrum, who is the gravity program manager for the NGS in Boulder, said survey markers are generally used for measuring two things: horizontal location, like where something would be on a map, and elevation.

“Survey markers go back thousands of years,” van Westrum said. “I think there's evidence of Egyptians using survey markers to plot out land so that they could redistribute it after the Nile would flood. Our agency was actually the first scientific agency in the United States. Thomas Jefferson commissioned it to do a survey of the coasts. So the original name was the U.S. Coastal Survey, and then it became the U.S. Coast and Geodetic survey.”

National Geodetic Survey Survey markers, also sometimes called benchmarks, are installed to provide known points of location or elevation to measure off of.

When it comes to elevation, the markers are meant to establish baselines for which something can be measured off of. If you know the height of one mountain, you can stamp a survey marker into the rock — sometimes referred to as a benchmark, when it pertains to elevation — and measure the height of the neighboring mountain based on the elevation you know to be set in stone.

“This, again, started with Thomas Jefferson. Because we had a map of the coast, we had an idea of where the average tide line was at some location. And if you call that a zero elevation, you can then work your way inland with rulers and leveled telescopes and inch your way up from the coast up the hills into the mountains to find out how high things are,” van Westrum said. “You don't want to go back to the ocean each morning to start over. So you put benchmarks in as you go to keep track of, ‘OK, we now know we're this high’ and you keep working your way inland.”

It took about half a century to establish all those marks in the rock before they could do the math to measure elevation relative to everything else. All kinds of groups and organizations install survey markers, from universities to the NGS to the United States Geological Survey and more.

The pieces themselves are crafted specifically for measurement, van Westrum said. They’re dome-shaped so that surveyors using them can find the highpoint on the marker to measure off of. They’re largely made from brass or bronze to be corrosion-resistant and durable. And the information on them is typically to help find them in archives. Someone could call the NGS, for example, and get more information on the marker based on what’s engraved on it.

“It's typically a (nearby) town or the landowner or just the surveyor’s pet dog. I know that one from personal experience,” van Westrum said.