A lower speed limit could be coming to a Colorado road near you

Another change in a more rural setting has some locals upset.

Speed limits won’t change overnight on every road across the state. Instead, the impact of the new method will become clear over time as more local governments, like Loveland, ask the agency to perform speed limit studies or when CDOT uses it after road construction projects.

That happened recently on U.S. 36 between Lyons and Estes Park. CDOT rebuilt much of the road after the 2013 floods heavily damaged much of that road. In doing so, engineers had to build in a new curve within a curve to accommodate a change to the ground below.

Eventually, CDOT noticed commercial trucks were going off the road there with alarming regularity.

“When they would go around the curve, they couldn't adjust for going that higher speed and they would go off the roadway,” Acimovic said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Traffic on Highway 36 between Lyons and Pinewood on August 30, 2023. CDOT has lowered the speed limit on this stretch of road to 40 mph.

An 85th percentile analysis found most drivers were traveling at 54 mph through that trouble section. But CDOT staff decided to lower the speed limit to 40 mph based on its geometric challenges.

That hasn’t gone over very well with locals who use the road often, said Warren Musselman, who lives in nearby Pinewood Springs. They know how to drive the road and tend to do so quite quickly. The problem, he said, arises when tourists and drivers of heavy trucks use the road — and obey the new lower speed limit signs.

“I think that the lower speed limit has actually made it more dangerous because you have greater speed differentials that are occurring between local residents who drive the road at 50, 55, 60, and you've got people who are driving 40,” Musselman said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Warren Musselman stands beside Highway 36 between Lyons and Pinewood on August 30, 2023. CDOT has lowered the speed limit on this stretch of road to 40 mph.

Other local residents expressed similar concerns in response to a question CPR News posed in a private Facebook group.

The dynamic of speedy locals and plodding tourists and trucks is somewhat common across Colorado’s mountain roads, Acimovic said. But so far, the changes on U.S. 36 appear to be making the corridor safer.

“It is a challenge and it may feel more dangerous,” Acimovic said. “But … the crash rates are not reflecting that feeling.”

CDOT does have a few strategies to help avoid wide gaps in travel speeds on mountain roads. Some multilane highways restrict big trucks to the right lane. Others have two speed limits — a higher one for personal vehicles and a lower one for commercial trucks.

Another effective, if unpopular, strategy is enforcement. State law has historically tightly restricted where automated speed cameras can be used. But a new law signed in June unwound those restrictions. CDOT and the State Patrol are exploring how they might use them across the state, Lee said.

“It's definitely a strategy or tool that we want to put out there,” he said.