Listen: Michael Hancock gave Denver a bold ‘Vision Zero’ goal of eliminating traffic deaths. Here’s why it failed

Outgoing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration publicly committed to Vision Zero in 2016. An action plan followed that gave Denver a 2030 deadline to eliminate traffic deaths.

Much more work has been done in the six years since: Hancock recently celebrated 125 miles of new bicycle infrastructure; the city lowered its speed limit to 20 mph on neighborhood streets; it installed other traffic-calming measures and updated traffic signals in trouble spots.

Despite those measures, Denver’s streets are deadlier now than they have been since 2000.

More than 400 people have died in traffic crashes, and there’ve been more than 2,000 crashes causing serious injuries in the six full years since the city committed to Vision Zero, city data show.

