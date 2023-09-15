Federal government signals approval for Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plan

A draft decision released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday signals Colorado will soon have permission to manage gray wolves, removing a major barrier to the state’s plan to reintroduce the species by the end of the year.

In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the decision comes three weeks ahead of schedule, giving the agency extra breathing room to release wolves by Dec. 31. The deadline is laid out in the original ballot initiative voters narrowly approved in 2020.

“This demonstrates a sincere and effective commitment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to accomplish this task on a very accelerated timeline,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “CPW leadership is very thankful for the demonstrated commitment and partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”