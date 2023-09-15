Interstate 25 closed in both directions in Pueblo due to overturned semi-truck
An overturned semi-truck has closed north and southbound Interstate 25 in Pueblo between exits 97A and 97B.
The Pueblo Police Department said in a post to social media that the crash happened under the Abriendo Bridge Friday morning. A spokesperson for the department says the truck was transporting sawdust, so debris from the crash will take several hours to clean up.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Check CDOT for updates about when the section of the interstate will reopen.
