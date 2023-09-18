Colorado weather: Crisp mornings, warm afternoons expected across the state this week

Colorado Springs is expected to have temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s for the week, but the further south you go, the hotter it will get. Pueblo will see high temperatures in the 80s throughout the week.

Grand Junction will have a more sustained period of warm weather, with low-80-degree high temperatures expected through the week. This weekend is expected to bring a brief lull, with high temperatures cooling down to the low-to-mid 70s, but warmer temperatures are expected to resume next week.

Mountain communities will continue to experience cooler temperatures than the rest of the state. While parts of the Rocky Mountains, including the newly renamed Mount Blue Sky, La Veta Pass and the Four Corners Region, saw four to eight inches of snow accumulate over the weekend, chances of precipitation this week are lower across the board.